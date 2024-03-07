7 Indian Whisky brands under Rs. 1000

Pratidin Bureau

1. Oaksmith International Blended Whisky (Rs. 700-800)

A delightful blend of Indian tastes and Japanese sophistication, created by Suntory's Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.

Oaksmith International Blended Whisky | Image: Google

2. Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky (Rs. 800-900)

A well-known brand with a history dating back to 1995. It's a mellow and full-bodied whisky with notes of butter and sweetness.

Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky | Image: Google

3. Rockford Reserve (Rs. 600-700)

This whisky is known for its smoothness and easy drinking. It has a light and fruity flavor profile.

Rockford Reserve | Image: Google

4. Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky (Rs. 500-600)

A popular choice for its affordability and strong flavor profile. It has notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak.

Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky | Image: Google

5. Imperial Blue Superior Grain (Rs. 450-550)

A grain whisky known for its smooth and clean taste. It's a good choice for mixing in cocktails.

Imperial Blue Superior Grain | Image: Google

6. Eight PM (Rs. 400-500)

A well-established brand with a loyal following. It has a warm and spicy flavor profile.

Eight PM | Image: Google

7. McDowell's No. 1 Reserve Whisky (Rs. 450-550)

Another popular option known for its smooth and balanced taste. It has hints of vanilla, honey, and oak.

McDowell's No. 1 Reserve Whisky | Image: Google