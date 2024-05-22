7 K Dramas based on true stories

Pratidin Bureau
Detectives from different timelines connect through a walkie-talkie, reopening unsolved historical crimes. Brace yourself for a thrilling chase for the truth!
A vigilante taxi company offers a unique service - revenge for those wronged by the law. Inspired by societal grievances, this drama delivers action and social commentary.
Witness the captivating journey of a Goryeo woman who becomes a powerful empress in China. Based on historical figures and events, this drama takes you on a royal adventure.
A heartwarming drama with a unique duo - a trauma cleaner and an ex-convict - who uncover the stories of the deceased. Inspired by a real profession in South Korea.
A tough judge challenges the South Korean juvenile justice system. Inspired by real-life cases, this drama sparks conversations about justice and rehabilitation.
Based on the experiences of South Korea's first criminal profiler, this drama delves into the chilling world of serial killers.
This historical drama portrays the short-lived reign and heartbreaking love story of Queen Dangyeong. Prepare to be swept away by historical romance and palace intrigue.