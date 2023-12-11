7 K-Dramas with Second Lead Syndrome

Pratidin Bureau
This coming-of-age story follows Seo Dal-mi, a young woman with big dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.
This lighthearted drama tells the story of Im Ju-kyung, a shy high school girl who transforms her appearance through makeup.
This fantasy romance follows Lee Dam, a college student who accidentally swallows the fox bead of a 999-year-old gumiho named Shin Woo-yeo.
This rom-com tells the story of Kim Hye-jin, a former beauty who loses her looks due to an accident, and Ji Sung-joon, her childhood friend who has become a handsome and successful editor.
This drama delves into the complicated world of young love and relationships. Yoo Na-bi, a college student who has sworn off love after a bad experience, finds herself drawn to the charming but emotionally unavailable Park Jae-on.
This classic K-Drama follows the lives of wealthy high school students, including Kim Tan, the heir to a large conglomerate, and Cha Eun-sang, a poor scholarship student.
This fantasy romance tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who must find his bride in order to end his cursed life.