7 lesser known facts about Hansika Motwani

Pratidin Bureau

A popular actress in Indian cinema. Let's uncover some lesser-known facts about her journey and life.

1. Early Start in Acting

Began her career as a child artist in popular TV shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'. Transitioned seamlessly into films, showcasing her versatility.

2. Debut in Telugu Cinema

Made her film debut in the Telugu movie 'Desamuduru' at the age of 15. Won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance.

3. Multilingual Proficiency

Fluent in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Tulu, and English. This linguistic versatility helps her connect with a diverse audience.

4. Fitness Enthusiast

Passionate about fitness and maintains a strict workout regimen. Often shares her fitness journey and tips with fans on social media.

5. Interest in Painting

An avid painter who finds solace and creativity in painting. Occasionally shares her artwork with fans, revealing another facet of her artistic talent.

6. Recognition and Awards

Received several awards and nominations for her performances in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Known for her dedication and hard work, earning respect in the industry.

7. Philanthropic Endeavors

Actively involved in various charitable activities. Adopts and takes care of 10 underprivileged children, ensuring their education and well-being.

