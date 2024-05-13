7 longest duration malayalam movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009) - 3 hr 15 mins.

This historical drama tells the story of Pazhassi Raja, a king who led an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in the 18th century.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja | Image: Google

2. Lucifer (2019) - 2 hr 54 mins.

A political thriller starring Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpuram, who is the secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Lucifer | Image: Google

3. Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983) - 2 hr 52 mins.

This investigative drama revolves around Sethumadhavan, a police officer who investigates the death of a writer named Lekha.

Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback | Image: Google

4.Manichitrathazhu (1993) - 2 hr 49 mins.

A psychological horror film considered a classic in Malayalam cinema. The story follows a family who rents an old mansion that is haunted by the spirit of a dead dancer.

Manichitrathazhu | Image: Google

5. Odiyan (2018) - 2 hr 47 mins.

A fantasy film set in the Malabar region of Kerala in the 19th century. It centers around Odiyan, a clan of men with superhuman abilities.

Odiyan | Image: Google

6. Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015) - 2 hr 46 mins.

A biographical romantic drama based on the true love story of M.T. Moideen and Kanchanamala.

Ennu Ninte Moideen | Image: Google

7. Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018) - 2 hr 31 mins.

A historical epic based on the life of Kayamkulam Kochunni, a legendary highwayman from Kerala.

Kayamkulam Kochunni | Image: Google