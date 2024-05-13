7 longest duration malayalam movies

Pratidin Bureau
This historical drama tells the story of Pazhassi Raja, a king who led an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in the 18th century.
A political thriller starring Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpuram, who is the secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala.
This investigative drama revolves around Sethumadhavan, a police officer who investigates the death of a writer named Lekha.
A psychological horror film considered a classic in Malayalam cinema. The story follows a family who rents an old mansion that is haunted by the spirit of a dead dancer.
A fantasy film set in the Malabar region of Kerala in the 19th century. It centers around Odiyan, a clan of men with superhuman abilities.
A biographical romantic drama based on the true love story of M.T. Moideen and Kanchanamala.
A historical epic based on the life of Kayamkulam Kochunni, a legendary highwayman from Kerala.