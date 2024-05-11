7 most popular male anime characters of 2023

Pratidin Bureau
The empathetic protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro fights to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko who is turned into a demon.
A longtime favorite, Goku's popularity continues to soar. This iconic Saiyan warrior strives to be the strongest there is, constantly pushing his limits and protecting those he cares about.
Another anime mainstay, Ash's journey to become a Pokemon Master and the unwavering bond with his Pikachu continue to resonate with viewers.
A hilarious twist on the superhero genre, Saitama is a seemingly ordinary man who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. Audiences love his nonchalant attitude and surprising strength.
A brave and determined protagonist, Yuji swallows a powerful cursed object and becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer.
Stepping out of his father's shadow, Boruto navigates the world of ninja as a new generation takes center stage.
Even after the conclusion of Naruto, this energetic ninja with a never-give-up attitude remains a popular character.