7 most popular male anime characters of 2023

Pratidin Bureau

1. Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

The empathetic protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro fights to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko who is turned into a demon.

Tanjiro Kamado | Image: Google

2. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

A longtime favorite, Goku's popularity continues to soar. This iconic Saiyan warrior strives to be the strongest there is, constantly pushing his limits and protecting those he cares about.

Goku | Image: Google

3. Ash Ketchum (Pokemon)

Another anime mainstay, Ash's journey to become a Pokemon Master and the unwavering bond with his Pikachu continue to resonate with viewers.

Ash Ketchum | Image: Google

4. Saitama (One-Punch Man)

A hilarious twist on the superhero genre, Saitama is a seemingly ordinary man who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. Audiences love his nonchalant attitude and surprising strength.

Saitama | Image: Google

5. Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A brave and determined protagonist, Yuji swallows a powerful cursed object and becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Yuji Itadori | Image: Google

6. Boruto Uzumaki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Stepping out of his father's shadow, Boruto navigates the world of ninja as a new generation takes center stage.

Boruto Uzumaki | Image: Google

7. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Even after the conclusion of Naruto, this energetic ninja with a never-give-up attitude remains a popular character.

Naruto Uzumaki | Image: Google