7 most popular south indian comedians

Pratidin Bureau
A veteran Telugu actor, Brahmanandam is known for his incredible versatility and comedic timing. He holds the record for most number of State Nandi Awards for Best Male Comedian.
A household name in Tamil Nadu, Vadivelu's slapstick comedy and distinctive expressions have earned him a dedicated fanbase.
Emerging as a prominent comedian in recent years, Yogi Babu's quirky humor and scene-stealing performances have made him a popular choice for contemporary Tamil films.
A well-respected actor in Malayalam cinema, Jagathy Sreekumar is known for his portrayal of both comedic and dramatic roles.
With a career spanning over two decades, Santhanam is known for his witty dialogues and satirical humor, often with social commentary.
A versatile actor who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, Ali is known for his comic timing and ability to improvise.
Soori's rise to fame came through his supporting roles in Tamil films. He's known for his slapstick humor and portrayal of comical characters.