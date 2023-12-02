7 Most Sustainable Cities in America

Pratidin Bureau

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco is a global leader in sustainability, with ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy use, and improve energy efficiency.

San Francisco, California | Image: Google

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is another city committed to sustainability, with a comprehensive plan to reduce its environmental impact. The city has made significant progress in reducing waste, conserving water, and improving air quality.

Boston, Massachusetts | Image: Google

3. New York City, New York

New York City is a challenging city to make sustainable, but the city is making progress.

New York City, New York | Image: Google

4. Oakland, California

Oakland is a leader in sustainability in the East Bay, with a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact.

Oakland, California | Image: Google

5. San Diego, California

San Diego is a beautiful city with a commitment to sustainability. The city has made significant progress in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and it is also working to conserve water, improve air quality, and promote sustainable land use.

San Diego, California | Image: Google

6. San Jose, California

San Jose is a global hub for innovation, and the city is also a leader in sustainability.

San Jose, California | Image: Google

7. Seattle, Washington

Seattle is a city known for its green spaces and its commitment to sustainability.

Seattle, Washington | Image: Google