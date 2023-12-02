7 Most Sustainable Cities in America

Pratidin Bureau
San Francisco is a global leader in sustainability, with ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy use, and improve energy efficiency.
Boston is another city committed to sustainability, with a comprehensive plan to reduce its environmental impact. The city has made significant progress in reducing waste, conserving water, and improving air quality.
New York City is a challenging city to make sustainable, but the city is making progress.
Oakland is a leader in sustainability in the East Bay, with a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact.
San Diego is a beautiful city with a commitment to sustainability. The city has made significant progress in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, and it is also working to conserve water, improve air quality, and promote sustainable land use.
San Jose is a global hub for innovation, and the city is also a leader in sustainability.
Seattle is a city known for its green spaces and its commitment to sustainability.