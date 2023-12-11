7 must watch anthalogy Hindi movie to watch

Pratidin Time
1.Lust Stories (2018)
Netflix This anthology film is a collection of four short stories about love, lust, and desire. The stories are all directed by renowned female filmmakers, and they explore a variety of themes, from sexual infidelity to the complexities of marriage.
2.Unpaused (2020)
Amazon Prime Video This film is a collection of five short stories about the COVID-19 pandemic. The stories are all directed by different filmmakers, and they explore the various ways in which the pandemic has affected people's lives.
3.Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)
Netflix This film is a collection of four short stories about complex relationships. The stories are all directed by different filmmakers, and they explore a variety of themes, from class and caste to love and loss.
4.Bombay Talkies (2013)
This film is a collection of four short stories about love and loss in Mumbai. The stories are all directed by different filmmakers, and they explore the variety of experiences that people have in the city.
5.Dus Kahaniyaan (2007)
Netflix This film is a collection of ten short stories about love, loss, and redemption. The stories are all directed by different filmmakers, and they offer a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people in Mumbai.
6.Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Amazon Prime Video This film is a collection of three horror stories. The stories are all directed by different filmmakers, and they are sure to scare you.
7.Modern Love Mumbai (2022)
Amazon Prime Video This film is a collection of six short stories about love and relationships in Mumbai. The stories are all based on the popular podcast "Modern Love," and they explore the many different ways that people fall in and out of love.