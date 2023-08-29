7 Must-Watch Fantasy Shows on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, this show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter for hire. It has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.
An adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, this show is set in a fictional world inspired by 19th-century Russia. It follows the story of Alina Starkov, a young orphan who discovers she has a rare power that could change the course of the war.
This show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must reunite to stop the apocalypse. It is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.
This show follows a group of students who attend Brakebills University, a school for magic. It is based on the book series of the same name by Lev Grossman.
This animated show is based on the video game League of Legends. It follows the story of two sisters who are divided by a war between the prosperous city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun.
This show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans and animal hybrids coexist. It follows the story of Gus, a half-deer, half-human hybrid who is searching for his mother.
This show is a dark reimagining of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics. It follows Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch who must choose between her mortal life and her destiny as a full-fledged witch.