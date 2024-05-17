7 must watch films of John Abraham

Pratidin Bureau
This stylish action thriller redefined the genre in Bollywood. John Abraham plays the cool and enigmatic villain biker,
Abraham delivers a powerful performance as a vigilante cop who takes on a corrupt system in this action drama.
John Abraham takes on a brutal role as an ex-convict seeking revenge for his kidnapped daughter in this action-packed thriller.
This biographical war drama tells the story of India's nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert in 1998. John Abraham portrays Captain Ashwath, a soldier involved in the covert mission.
John Abraham delivers a nuanced performance as an undercover Indian intelligence officer in Sri Lanka amidst the civil war in this critically acclaimed thriller.
This action thriller is a remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. John Abraham plays a cop who clashes with a corrupt police officer.
John Abraham plays a rogue soldier in this high-octane spy thriller that is part of the YRF spy universe. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also star in the film.