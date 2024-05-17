7 must watch films of John Abraham

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dhoom (2004)

This stylish action thriller redefined the genre in Bollywood. John Abraham plays the cool and enigmatic villain biker,

Dhoom | Image: Google

2. Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Abraham delivers a powerful performance as a vigilante cop who takes on a corrupt system in this action drama.

Satyameva Jayate | Image: Google

3. Rocky Handsome (2016)

John Abraham takes on a brutal role as an ex-convict seeking revenge for his kidnapped daughter in this action-packed thriller.

Rocky Handsome | Image: Google

4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

This biographical war drama tells the story of India's nuclear tests in the Pokhran desert in 1998. John Abraham portrays Captain Ashwath, a soldier involved in the covert mission.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran | Image: Google

5. Madras Cafe (2013)

John Abraham delivers a nuanced performance as an undercover Indian intelligence officer in Sri Lanka amidst the civil war in this critically acclaimed thriller.

Madras Cafe | Image: Google

6. Force (2011)

This action thriller is a remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. John Abraham plays a cop who clashes with a corrupt police officer.

Force | Image: Google

7. Pathaan (2023)

John Abraham plays a rogue soldier in this high-octane spy thriller that is part of the YRF spy universe. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also star in the film.

Pathaan | Image: Google