7 must watch high octane parkour action films

Pratidin Bureau
Casino Royale is an excellent showcase of parkour, demonstrating its power and utility in a conventional environment: a construction site.
The phrase "poetry in motion" is overused like any cliché, but it's the first phrase that comes to mind when thinking about the apartment complex chase scene in District 13.
A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster.
A remake of the 1979 movie Mad Max, Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where Max, a survivor, unwillingly becomes a part of a rebel warrior’s plan to overthrow a tyrant who controls the water supply in their region.
Tracers is a glorious exception. It shows the actual learning process, featuring a satisfying montage in which Taylor Lautner's character gradually grows in confidence and ability.
It follows an undercover cop and an ex-convict who unite to take down a crime lord controlling a perilous neighborhood.
This film revolves around a freerunner who is forced into a deadly competition. It features intense parkour sequences and showcases the athleticism of the sport.