7 must watch malayalam web series

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Family Man (2019 - )

This gripping action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary man who secretly works as a special agent for a counter-terrorism unit.

The Family Man | Image: Google

2. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

This coming-of-age drama explores the lives of four brothers living in a crumbling ancestral home in Kerala.

Kumbalangi Nights | Image: Google

3. Minnal Murali (2021)

This superhero film is a fun and heartwarming story about a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

Minnal Murali | Image: Google

4. Paatal Lok (2020 - )

This gritty crime drama follows Hathiram Chowdhary, a police officer who gets embroiled in a high-profile case with political ramifications.

Paatal Lok | Image: Google

5. The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

This thought-provoking drama explores the dynamics of gender roles within a newly married couple.

The Great Indian Kitchen | Image: Google

6. Bangalore Days (2014)

This coming-of-age romance follows the lives of five friends who reunite in Bangalore after ten years. While technically a miniseries originally produced for television, it's definitely worth watching.

Bangalore Days | Image: Google

7. Dhootha (2023)

This supernatural horror series follows a group of friends who investigate a series of paranormal occurrences.

Dhootha | Image: Google