7 must watch movies of Guntur Kaaram Actress Sreeleela

Pratidin Bureau

1. Kiss (2019)

A love story that explores the challenges and joys of a young couple in a relationship. Sreeleela's debut film showcasing her potential and winning hearts with her endearing portrayal.

Kiss | Image: Google

2. Bharaate (2019)

A story of a man who travels to his ancestral village and gets embroiled in local conflicts. Sreeleela's impressive performance in this action-packed drama marked her presence in the Kannada film industry.

Bharaate | Image: Google

3. Pelli SandaD (2021)

A modern take on a traditional wedding with a young couple navigating through family expectations. Sreeleela's vibrant performance and on-screen charm brought a fresh energy to this romantic drama.

Pelli SandaD | Image: Google

4. Dhamaka (2022)

A fun-filled entertainer with a mix of comedy, drama, and romance. Sreeleela's lively performance added zest to this commercial hit.

Dhamaka | Image: Google

5. By Two Love (2022)

A romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships and the pursuit of true love. Sreeleela’s role as a confident and independent woman, the film’s contemporary take on romance, and emotional depth.

By Two Love | Image: Google

6. Bhagavanth Kesari (2023)

Sreeleela portrayed the character of Vijayalakshmi, also known as Viji, in this Telugu action drama film.

Bhagavanth Kesari | Image: Google

7. Guntur Kaaram (2024)

In this Telugu film, Sreeleela played the role of social media influncer and the daughter of a lawyer who fell in love with Ramana (Mahesh Babu)

Guntur Kaaram | Image: Google