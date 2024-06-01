7 must watch movies of Guntur Kaaram Actress Sreeleela

Pratidin Bureau
A love story that explores the challenges and joys of a young couple in a relationship. Sreeleela's debut film showcasing her potential and winning hearts with her endearing portrayal.
A story of a man who travels to his ancestral village and gets embroiled in local conflicts. Sreeleela's impressive performance in this action-packed drama marked her presence in the Kannada film industry.
A modern take on a traditional wedding with a young couple navigating through family expectations. Sreeleela's vibrant performance and on-screen charm brought a fresh energy to this romantic drama.
A fun-filled entertainer with a mix of comedy, drama, and romance. Sreeleela's lively performance added zest to this commercial hit.
A romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships and the pursuit of true love. Sreeleela’s role as a confident and independent woman, the film’s contemporary take on romance, and emotional depth.
Sreeleela portrayed the character of Vijayalakshmi, also known as Viji, in this Telugu action drama film.
In this Telugu film, Sreeleela played the role of social media influncer and the daughter of a lawyer who fell in love with Ramana (Mahesh Babu)