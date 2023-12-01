7 Must-Watch Netflix Documentaries

Pratidin Bureau
This documentary dives into the world of freediving, following Italian competitor Alessia Zecchini as she trains for the title of deepest woman to free dive.
This documentary tells the inspiring story of Darryl Strawberry, a former Major League Baseball player who battled addiction and found redemption through faith and community service.
This true-crime documentary unravels the mysterious life and death of a young woman known by multiple identities.
This docuseries delves into the fascinating world of criminal profiling, following FBI profilers as they use their expertise to solve complex cases.
This documentary tells the story of a man who sued PepsiCo over a promotional campaign that promised a Harrier fighter jet to the winner.
This documentary offers a candid look at the life and career of Pamela Anderson, from her rise to fame as a Playboy model to her tumultuous relationships and her journey to reclaim control over her narrative.
This documentary investigates the disturbing story of a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to inseminate his patients without their knowledge or consent.