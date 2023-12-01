7 Must-Watch Netflix Documentaries

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Deepest Breath

This documentary dives into the world of freediving, following Italian competitor Alessia Zecchini as she trains for the title of deepest woman to free dive.

The Deepest Breath | Image: Google

2. Saint of Second Chances

This documentary tells the inspiring story of Darryl Strawberry, a former Major League Baseball player who battled addiction and found redemption through faith and community service.

Saint of Second Chances | Image: Google

3. The Girl in the Picture

This true-crime documentary unravels the mysterious life and death of a young woman known by multiple identities.

The Girl in the Picture | Image: Google

4. Catching Killers

This docuseries delves into the fascinating world of criminal profiling, following FBI profilers as they use their expertise to solve complex cases.

Catching Killers | Image: Google

5. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

This documentary tells the story of a man who sued PepsiCo over a promotional campaign that promised a Harrier fighter jet to the winner.

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? | Image: Google

6. Pamela, A Love Story

This documentary offers a candid look at the life and career of Pamela Anderson, from her rise to fame as a Playboy model to her tumultuous relationships and her journey to reclaim control over her narrative.

Pamela, A Love Story | Image: Google

7. Our Father

This documentary investigates the disturbing story of a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to inseminate his patients without their knowledge or consent.

Our Father | Image: Google