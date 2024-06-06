7 must watch Raashi Khanna movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. Madras Café (2013)

A spy thriller set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war. Raashi's debut film where she plays a journalist, showcasing her acting skills in a gripping political drama.

2. Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014)

A charming love story between a talkative girl and a shy boy. Raashi's breakthrough performance in Telugu cinema, winning hearts with her bubbly and endearing character.

3. Supreme (2016)

An action-comedy revolving around a cab driver and a child with a secret. Raashi's comic timing and energetic performance paired with Sai Dharam Tej made this film a commercial success.

4. Tholi Prema (2018)

A romantic drama following the journey of love over several years. Raashi's portrayal of Varsha received critical acclaim for her natural and heartfelt performance.

5. Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018)

A suspense thriller involving a serial killer and a determined CBI officer. Raashi’s intense performance alongside Nayanthara added depth to this gripping narrative.

6. Prati Roju Pandage (2019)

A family drama about a grandson trying to fulfill his grandfather’s last wishes. Raashi's lively and charming role contributed to the film’s heartwarming and entertaining storyline.

7. World Famous Lover (2020)

A complex romantic drama with multiple love stories intertwined. Raashi’s portrayal of Yamini was praised for her emotional depth and strong screen presence.

