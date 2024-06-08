7 must watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu films on OTT

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

A romantic drama that follows the love story between Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, and Jessie, a girl from a conservative family.

2. Eega (2012)

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

A fantasy film where a murdered man is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks revenge on his killer.

3. Rangasthalam (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1980s, this action-drama follows a man with hearing impairment who takes on a corrupt village president to save his community.

4. Mahanati (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

A biographical film about the life of legendary South Indian actress Savitri, with Samantha playing a pivotal role as a journalist.

5. Super Deluxe (2019)

Available On: Netflix

An anthology film featuring interconnected stories, with Samantha playing a woman dealing with an unexpected crisis.

6. Oh! Baby (2019)

Available On: Netflix

A fantasy comedy where a 70-year-old woman magically transforms into her 24-year-old self and gets a second chance at life.

7. The Family Man (2020)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

In this critically acclaimed web series, Samantha plays Raji, a fierce and determined rebel fighter in Season 2

