7 must watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu films on OTT

Pratidin Bureau
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
A romantic drama that follows the love story between Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, and Jessie, a girl from a conservative family.
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
A fantasy film where a murdered man is reincarnated as a housefly and seeks revenge on his killer.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Set in the 1980s, this action-drama follows a man with hearing impairment who takes on a corrupt village president to save his community.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
A biographical film about the life of legendary South Indian actress Savitri, with Samantha playing a pivotal role as a journalist.
Available On: Netflix
An anthology film featuring interconnected stories, with Samantha playing a woman dealing with an unexpected crisis.
Available On: Netflix
A fantasy comedy where a 70-year-old woman magically transforms into her 24-year-old self and gets a second chance at life.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
In this critically acclaimed web series, Samantha plays Raji, a fierce and determined rebel fighter in Season 2