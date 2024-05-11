7 must watch samantha ruth prabhu movies

Pratidin Bureau
This Telugu coming-of-age romance (pictured) is a classic love story. Samantha plays Jessie, a headstrong Christian girl defying societal pressures for love.
A unique fantasy film, Eega features Samantha alongside Nani. It's a revenge story told from a housefly's perspective, praised for its special effects and emotional core.
This romantic comedy-drama stars Samantha as a strong-willed woman challenging societal norms. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Telugu).
A period drama set in the 1980s, Rangasthalam showcases Samantha's dramatic range. She portrays a resilient woman trapped in a caste-ridden society, receiving high praise for her
This heartwarming comedy features Samantha as a 70-year-old woman magically transformed back to her 20-year-old self. It's a delightful exploration of second chances and self-discovery.
Web Series:Samantha sheds her good-girl image in this action thriller. Her portrayal of a complex and ruthless character, Raji, proves her versatility as an actress.
is a Tamil family entertainer film written and directed by Vikram Kumar. The film features Suriya and Samantha in the lead roles.