7 Popular shows of Shoaib Malik's new wife Sana Javed

Pratidin Bureau
Sana Javed is a popular Pakistani actor and has featured in more than 20 Pakistani dramas
Her latest show 'Sukoon' is getting good attention from its audiences. Ahsan Khan is playing the male lead in the drama.
One of Sana Javed's popular dramas, 'Khani' came with Pakistan's famous actor Feroz Khan, who enjoys good fan following in India as well
'Aye Musht E Khaak' featuring Sana Javed and Feroz Khan was very popular during its release.
Sana Javed and Bilal Abbas Khan's popular show 'Dunk' premiered in 2019
Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed 'Kala Doriyan' enjoys good viewership even today on YouTube
Sana and Imran Abbas' 'Darr Khuda Say' depict the harsh reality of workplace harassment and one girl's struggle and perseverance
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sana Javed featured in Pak Drama Ruswai, which was very popular at its release.