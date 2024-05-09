7 Popular shows of Shoaib Malik's new wife Sana Javed

Pratidin Bureau

Sana Javed is a popular Pakistani actor and has featured in more than 20 Pakistani dramas

Sana Javed | Image: Google

Her latest show 'Sukoon' is getting good attention from its audiences. Ahsan Khan is playing the male lead in the drama.

Sana Javed | Image: Google

One of Sana Javed's popular dramas, 'Khani' came with Pakistan's famous actor Feroz Khan, who enjoys good fan following in India as well

Sana Javed | Image: Google

'Aye Musht E Khaak' featuring Sana Javed and Feroz Khan was very popular during its release.

Sana Javed | Image: Google

Sana Javed and Bilal Abbas Khan's popular show 'Dunk' premiered in 2019

Sana Javed | Image: Google

Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed 'Kala Doriyan' enjoys good viewership even today on YouTube

Sana Javed | Image: Google

Sana and Imran Abbas' 'Darr Khuda Say' depict the harsh reality of workplace harassment and one girl's struggle and perseverance

Sana Javed | Image: Google

Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sana Javed featured in Pak Drama Ruswai, which was very popular at its release.

Sana Javed | Image: Google