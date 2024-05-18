7 Sai Pallavi films you can't miss

Pratidin Bureau
Sai Pallavi's debut film in Malayalam, where she plays Malar, a college lecturer. Her natural performance and charm made her an instant sensation.
In this Telugu romantic drama, Sai Pallavi plays Bhanumathi, a strong-willed village girl. Her spirited performance and chemistry with Varun Tej received widespread acclaim.
This Malayalam thriller stars Sai Pallavi opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She portrays Anjali, a young wife dealing with her husband's anger issues. Her performance is intense and impactful.
Also known as "Karu" in Tamil, this film is a horror drama where Sai Pallavi plays a young mother haunted by the spirit of her aborted child. Her emotional portrayal is compelling.
In this Telugu romantic drama, Sai Pallavi plays Vaishali, a medical student. Her chemistry with Sharwanand and her heartfelt performance are the highlights of the film.
A psychological thriller in Malayalam where Sai Pallavi plays Nithya, a mysterious and mentally ill patient. Her portrayal is both eerie and captivating.
This Telugu romantic drama directed by Sekhar Kammula stars Sai Pallavi as Mounica, who, along with Naga Chaitanya's character, overcomes personal and societal challenges. Her performance is powerful and moving.