7 Salman Khan Blockbusters Based on South Indian Films

Pratidin Bureau

1. Wanted (2009)

This action thriller, directed by Prabhu Deva, is a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri (2006) starring Mahesh Babu.

Wanted | Image: Google

2. Tere Naam (2003)

This romantic drama, directed by Satish Kaushik, is a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999) starring Vikram.

Tere Naam | Image: Google

3. Ready (2011)

This comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name (2009) starring Ram.

Ready | Image: Google

4. Bodyguard (2011)

This action romance film, directed by Siddique, is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name (2010) starring Dileep.

Bodyguard | Image: Google

5. Jai Ho (2014)

This action drama film, directed by Sohail Khan, is a remake of the Telugu film Stalin (2006) starring Chiranjeevi.

Jai Ho | Image: Google

6. Kick (2014)

This action comedy film, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is loosely inspired by the Telugu film Kick (2009) starring Ravi Teja.

Kick | Image: Google

7. No Entry (2005)

This comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin (2002) starring Prabhu Deva.

No Entry | Image: Google