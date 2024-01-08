7 Salman Khan Blockbusters Based on South Indian Films

Pratidin Bureau
This action thriller, directed by Prabhu Deva, is a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri (2006) starring Mahesh Babu.
This romantic drama, directed by Satish Kaushik, is a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999) starring Vikram.
This comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name (2009) starring Ram.
This action romance film, directed by Siddique, is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name (2010) starring Dileep.
This action drama film, directed by Sohail Khan, is a remake of the Telugu film Stalin (2006) starring Chiranjeevi.
This action comedy film, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is loosely inspired by the Telugu film Kick (2009) starring Ravi Teja.
This comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin (2002) starring Prabhu Deva.