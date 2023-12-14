7 Serial Killer Korean Dramas Movies

Pratidin Bureau
A detective with a dark past and a rookie profiler join forces to track down a cunning serial killer.
In a world where genetic engineering can predict psychopaths, a detective investigates a series of brutal murders with a shocking connection to his own family.
A detective with a supernatural ability to read memories teams up with a genius profiler to solve a series of ritualistic murders.
A gifted voice profiler using cutting-edge technology assists a passionate detective in solving violent crimes involving voice patterns.
A desperate ex-cop turned pimp becomes a vigilante to track down his kidnapped daughter, uncovering a horrifying trail of murders.
A special agent seeks brutal revenge on the sadistic serial killer who murdered his fiancée, blurring the lines between justice and vengeance.
A mysterious deliveryman becomes entangled in a web of secrets and desires, leading him to uncover a dark truth about his wealthy childhood friend.