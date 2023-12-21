7 spine chilling psychological thrillers

Pratidin Bureau
A retired detective with acrophobia is hired to follow a woman he suspects of being possessed by the spirit of her dead grandmother.
A young black man visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend, and discovers a sinister secret lurking beneath their friendly facade.
A poor family schemes to become employed by a wealthy family, but their plan takes a dark turn when the secrets of both families are revealed.
Two US marshals investigate the disappearance of a patient from a mental institution on a remote island, and encounter a series of disturbing events that lead them to question their own sanity.
Jack Torrance takes a job as the winter caretaker of an isolated hotel, hoping to cure his writer's block.
A group of families on a beach vacation discover that the secluded cove they're on is causing them to age rapidly.
A child psychologist who can talk to the dead must help a young boy who is being haunted by ghosts.