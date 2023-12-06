7 Superb Shows & Movies by Hansal Mehta

Pratidin Bureau

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story - Web Series

This gripping miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who orchestrated one of India's biggest financial scams in the 1990s.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story - Web | Image: Google

2. Shahid - Movie

This biographical drama tells the true story of lawyer Shahid Azmi, who dedicated his life to defending the marginalized and fighting against social injustice.

Shahid - Movie | Image: Google

3. Aligarh - Movie

A poignant exploration of love and societal hypocrisy, Aligarh revolves around a university professor who faces disciplinary action for his same-sex relationship.

Aligarh - Movie | Image: Google

4. Citylights - Movie

This neorealist drama follows a family from rural India who migrate to Mumbai in search of a better life.

Citylights - Movie | Image: Google

5. Omerta - Movie

Inspired by the real-life story of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the 9/11 mastermind, Omerta delves into the complexities of radicalization and religious extremism.

Omerta - Movie | Image: Google

6. Chhalava - Web Series

This dark comedy thriller revolves around a con artist who gets caught in a web of deceit and manipulation.

Chhalava - Web Series | Image: Google

7. The Illegal - Web Series

This hard-hitting crime drama follows a group of young lawyers fighting for justice in Mumbai's underprivileged communities.

The Illegal - Web Series | Image: Google