7 Superb Shows & Movies by Hansal Mehta

This gripping miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who orchestrated one of India's biggest financial scams in the 1990s.
This biographical drama tells the true story of lawyer Shahid Azmi, who dedicated his life to defending the marginalized and fighting against social injustice.
A poignant exploration of love and societal hypocrisy, Aligarh revolves around a university professor who faces disciplinary action for his same-sex relationship.
This neorealist drama follows a family from rural India who migrate to Mumbai in search of a better life.
Inspired by the real-life story of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the 9/11 mastermind, Omerta delves into the complexities of radicalization and religious extremism.
This dark comedy thriller revolves around a con artist who gets caught in a web of deceit and manipulation.
This hard-hitting crime drama follows a group of young lawyers fighting for justice in Mumbai's underprivileged communities.