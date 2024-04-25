7 superhit movies of Keerthy Suresh

Pratidin Bureau
Keerthy Suresh portrays the iconic South Indian actress Savitri, showcasing her rise to fame and struggles in the industry. This critically acclaimed film earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.
A lighthearted rom-com where Keerthy Suresh plays Sailaja, a young woman who falls in love with a quirky DJ. This movie established her as a leading actress in Telugu cinema.
Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Mahesh Babu in this action drama. She plays a strong-willed woman who confronts a corrupt politician.
Keerthy Suresh takes on a challenging role in this suspenseful thriller. She portrays a mother searching for her missing son.
A period romance film set in the 1980s. Keerthy Suresh delivers a powerful performance as a woman caught in a love triangle.
An action-packed film with Keerthy Suresh playing a pivotal role alongside Suriya.
Keerthy Suresh portrays a bold character who fights for justice against a ruthless politician.