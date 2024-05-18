7 tamil films that are remakes of telugu movies

Pratidin Bureau
A remake of the Telugu film "Okkadu" (2003), "Ghilli" stars Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. The story revolves around a kabaddi player who saves a girl from a ruthless factionist.
This Tamil film, starring Vijay and Asin, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Pokiri" (2006) starring Mahesh Babu. The movie follows an undercover cop infiltrating a mafia gang.
A remake of the Telugu film "Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule" (2007), this Tamil version stars Dhanush and Nayanthara in a romantic drama about unrequited love and personal transformation.
This action film, starring Vijay and Nayanthara, is a remake of the Telugu film "Athadu" (2005), which starred Mahesh Babu. The plot involves a hitman who is mistakenly identified as a fugitive.
A Tamil remake of the Telugu film "Eenadu" (2009), which in turn is a remake of the Hindi film "A Wednesday!" (2008). Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal star in this thriller about a common man's fight against terrorism.
This film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Hansika Motwani, is inspired by the Telugu film "Kick" (2009). It follows a man who gets a thrill out of living on the edge and taking risks.
A remake of the Telugu film "Brindavanam" (2010), this romantic comedy features a businessman who falls in love with a village girl.