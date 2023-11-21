7 Timeless Bollywood Movies to Watch With your Friends

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dil Chahta Hai

This iconic movie stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as three friends who are trying to figure out their lives.

Dil Chahta Hai | Image: Google

2. Rang De Basanti

This patriotic film stars Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth as a group of college students who learn about the Indian freedom struggle and decide to make a difference in the world.

Rang De Basanti | Image: Google

3. 3 Idiots

This comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as three engineering students who are determined to follow their own dreams.

3 Idiots | Image: Google

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara | Image: Google

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir and Naina bond during a trekking trip. Before Naina can express herself, Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. They meet again years later, but he still cherishes his dreams more than bonds.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: Google

6. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

Two best friends being convinced that they are not in love search for each other's love.

Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na | Image: Google

7. Queen 

A Delhi girl from a traditional family sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled.

Queen | Image: Google