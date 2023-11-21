7 Timeless Bollywood Movies to Watch With your Friends

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic movie stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as three friends who are trying to figure out their lives.
This patriotic film stars Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth as a group of college students who learn about the Indian freedom struggle and decide to make a difference in the world.
This comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as three engineering students who are determined to follow their own dreams.
Three friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged.
Kabir and Naina bond during a trekking trip. Before Naina can express herself, Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. They meet again years later, but he still cherishes his dreams more than bonds.
Two best friends being convinced that they are not in love search for each other's love.
A Delhi girl from a traditional family sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled.