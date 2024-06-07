7 top rated imdb movies on OTT

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) - 9.3 IMDb Rating (Prime Video)

This timeless classic transcends genres. "The Shawshank Redemption" is a powerful story of hope, friendship, and resilience within the confines of prison. It's a must-watch for any film enthusiast, available on Prime Video.

2. My Octopus Teacher (2020) - IMDb: 8.9 IMDb Rating (Available on Netflix)

This Oscar-winning documentary is a heartwarming and visually stunning exploration of the unlikely friendship between a filmmaker and an octopus.

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) - 8.8 IMDb Rating (Showtime/Hulu)

This is a mind-bending exploration of family, existence, and the multiverse. Michelle Yeoh delivers a phenomenal performance in this hilarious and heartwarming film, currently available on Showtime or Hulu.

4. Spirited Away (2001) - 8.8 IMDb Rating (HBO Max)

Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" is a visually stunning and imaginative coming-of-age story. This beloved anime film will transport you to a fantastical world, available on HBO Max.

5. Chernobyl (2019) - 8.6 IMDb Rating (HBO Max)

This gripping miniseries, "Chernobyl," chronicles the 1986 nuclear disaster and its aftermath. With exceptional acting and production value, it offers a powerful and thought-provoking story, available on HBO Max.

6. Parasite (2019) - 8.6 IMDb Rating (Netflix/Hulu)

Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning masterpiece "Parasite" is a genre-bending social commentary. This thought-provoking film explores class disparity and societal issues with dark humor and suspense.

7. Roma (2018) - 8.4 IMDb Rating (Available on Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón's beautifully crafted film takes viewers on a personal journey through the life of Cleo, a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico City. Filmed in black and white, "Roma" offers a poignant and intimate look at class, family, and societal change.

