7 unforgettable performances by Trisha Krishnan

Pratidin Bureau

Bhuvana in 'Saamy' (2003)

Played opposite Vikram in this action-packed film. Showcased her charm and acting prowess. Contributed to the film's massive success.

Saamy | Image: Google

Siri in 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' (2005)

Starred in this romantic drama opposite Siddharth. Delivered a memorable performance that touched hearts. Solidified her status as a leading lady in Telugu cinema.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana | Image: Google

Abhi in 'Abhiyum Naanum' (2008)

Heartwarming portrayal of a daughter. Explores father-daughter relationship dynamics. Earned critical acclaim for her nuanced performance.

Abhiyum Naanum | Image: Google

Jessie in 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' (2010)

Portrays a complex and emotional character. Captures the intricacies of love and heartbreak. Iconic role that resonated with audiences deeply.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa | Image: Google

Anitha in 'Aranmanai 2' (2016)

Ventured into the horror-comedy genre. Balanced humor and horror effectively. Her performance added to the film’s entertainment value.

Aranmanai 2 | Image: Google

Bala in 'Kodi' (2016)

Played a dual role with negative shades. Showcased her versatility and range as an actress. Received accolades for her powerful performance.

Kodi | Image: Google

Priya in '96' (2018)

Played the role of a nostalgic and emotional reunion. Brought depth and sensitivity to her character. Widely praised for her mature and heartfelt acting.

96 | Image: Google