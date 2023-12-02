7 war movies that will make you cry:

Pratidin Bureau
This Steven Spielberg classic follows a group of American soldiers tasked with finding and rescuing a paratrooper who is the last surviving brother of four.
A group of Indian soldiers defend their post against a Pakistani attack during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War
This harrowing film tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust.
The story of the Indian Army's recapture of the Kargil mountain peaks during the 1999 Kargil War.
This Mel Gibson-directed film tells the true story of Desmond Doss, an American conscientious objector who served as a medic during World War II.
The biopic of Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.
This heartbreaking film tells the story of Bruno, an 8-year-old German boy whose father is a commandant at a Nazi concentration camp.