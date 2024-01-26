75th Republic Day: Know About The Constitution of India

Pratidin Time
Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950
The preamble is based on the Objectives Resolution, which was moved in the Constituent Assembly by Jawaharlal Nehru on 13 December 1946 and accepted on 22 January 1947
India is governed in terms of the Constitution of India which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949 and came into force on 26th January, 1950
The day is observed on 26 January, every year, and it is important to remember Dr BR Ambedkar on this day
After India’s independence, Dr Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played an important role in writing the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India
Ambedkar, perhaps India’s most radical thinker, transformed the social and political landscape in the struggle against British Colonialism, by making the downtrodden politically aware of their own situation
The constitutional head of the Executive of the Union is the President
As per Article 79 of the Constitution of India, the council of the Parliament of the Union consists of the President and two Houses known as the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of the People (Lok Sabha)
The celebrations, inaugurated with a grand parade, are held in the capital, New Delhi, from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), along the Kartavya Path, past India Gate, and onto the historic Red Fort
The theme for the tableaux at the Republic Day Parade 2024 has been decided as 'भारत - लोकतंत्र की मातृका (जननी) / Bharat - The Mother of Democracy