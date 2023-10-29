8 Actors Who Rejected Nolan's Films

Pratidin Bureau
Will Smith was offered the role of Dom Cobb in Inception, but he turned it down to star in Men in Black III
Brad Pitt was offered the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Anthony Hopkins was offered the role of Alfred Pennyworth in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Wolfman.
Harrison Ford was offered the role of Detective Will Dormer in Insomnia, but he turned it down to star in Cowboys & Aliens.
Irrfan Khan was offered the role of Jay Gatsby in The Dark Knight Rises, but he turned it down to star in Life of Pi.
Matt Damon was offered the role of Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, but he turned it down to star in The Bourne Ultimatum.
Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Departed
Christian Bale was offered the role of Interstellar's Cooper, but he turned it down to star in Exodus: Gods and Kings.