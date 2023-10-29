8 Actors Who Rejected Nolan's Films

Pratidin Bureau

1. Will Smith

Will Smith was offered the role of Dom Cobb in Inception, but he turned it down to star in Men in Black III

Will Smith | Image: Google

2. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was offered the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Brad Pitt | Image: Google

3. Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins was offered the role of Alfred Pennyworth in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Wolfman.

Anthony Hopkins | Image: Google

4. Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford was offered the role of Detective Will Dormer in Insomnia, but he turned it down to star in Cowboys & Aliens.

Harrison Ford | Image: Google

5. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was offered the role of Jay Gatsby in The Dark Knight Rises, but he turned it down to star in Life of Pi.

Irrfan Khan | Image: Google

6. Matt Damon

Matt Damon was offered the role of Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, but he turned it down to star in The Bourne Ultimatum.

Matt Damon | Image: Google

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was offered the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but he turned it down to star in The Departed

Leonardo DiCaprio | Image: Google

8. Christian Bale

Christian Bale was offered the role of Interstellar's Cooper, but he turned it down to star in Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Christian Bale | Image: Google