8 Bollywood Stars Who Own Sports Team

Pratidin Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan & Juhi Chawla (Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL)

King Khan, as Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known, co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Preity Zinta (Punjab Kings - IPL)

Preity Zinta is the sole owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab).

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Abhishek Bachchan (Jaipur Pink Panthers - Pro Kabaddi League)

Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

John Abraham (NorthEast United FC - ISL)

Actor John Abraham is a big football fan and co-owns a football team, Northeast United FC, which is a Guwahati-based Indian Super League (ISL) franchise.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Amitabh Bachchan (Delhi Capitals - IPL)

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, is a co-owner of the IPL team Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) along with Jyoti Thadani, Gaurav Bhatia and Kiran Kumar.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Ranbir Kapoor (Mumbai City FC - ISL)

Just like John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor is another Bollywood actor who is passionate about football.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Sanjay Dutt (B-Love Kandy - Lanka Premier League)

Sanjay Dutt co-owns the cricket team B-Love Kandy with Omar Khan and HH Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Lanka Premier League, a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Sri Lanka.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google

Taapsee Pannu (Pune 7 Aces - Premier Badminton League)

Actress Taapsee Pannu is a badminton enthusiast and owns the Pune 7 Aces team in the Premier Badminton League.

Stars Own Sports Team | Image: Google