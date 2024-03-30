8 Bollywood Stars Who Own Sports Team

Pratidin Bureau
King Khan, as Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known, co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.
Preity Zinta is the sole owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab).
Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Actor John Abraham is a big football fan and co-owns a football team, Northeast United FC, which is a Guwahati-based Indian Super League (ISL) franchise.
Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, is a co-owner of the IPL team Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) along with Jyoti Thadani, Gaurav Bhatia and Kiran Kumar.
Just like John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor is another Bollywood actor who is passionate about football.
Sanjay Dutt co-owns the cricket team B-Love Kandy with Omar Khan and HH Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Lanka Premier League, a professional Twenty20 cricket league in Sri Lanka.
Actress Taapsee Pannu is a badminton enthusiast and owns the Pune 7 Aces team in the Premier Badminton League.