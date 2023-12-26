8 Hollywood Movies Releasing in 2024

Pratidin Bureau
The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed sci-fi epic hits theaters on March 1, 2024.
Matt Reeves takes over the Planet of the Apes franchise with this new installment, set for release on May 24, 2024.
Joaquin Phoenix is back as the Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips' sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film. Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, and the film is set for release on October 4, 2024.
The Minions are back for more mayhem in this latest installment of the popular animated franchise. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return to voice Gru and Lucy, and the film is set for release on July 3, 2024.
Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with a Mouth in this long-awaited threequel. Hugh Jackman is also set to reprise his role as Wolverine, and the film is set for release on July 26, 2024.
This prequel to the critically acclaimed horror films will explore the origins of the creatures that terrorize the Abbott family. Michael Peña and Lupita Nyong'o star in the film, which is set for release on March 8, 2024.
Dakota Johnson takes on the role of the iconic Spider-Man character in this Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters film. Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O'Connor also star in the film, which is set for release on February 14, 2024.
Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the role of Imperator Furiosa in this prequel to George Miller's Mad Max films. Chris Hemsworth also stars in the film, which is set for release on May 24, 2024.