9 Best AI Movies & Series on Netflix

1.Black Mirror

This anthology series explores the dark side of technology, with each episode telling a different story. It's a must-watch for fans of science fiction and horror.

2.Love, Death & Robots

This animated anthology series is a visual feast for the eyes. It's full of action, humor, and thought-provoking stories about artificial intelligence.

3.The Social Dilemma

This documentary explores the impact of social media on our lives. It's a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand how technology is changing our society.

4.The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This animated comedy is a fun and heartwarming story about a family that must work together to save the world from a robot uprising

5.Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

This interactive film is a unique and immersive experience. The audience makes choices that determine the fate of the main character.

6.Coded Bias

This documentary explores the biases that are built into AI systems and how they can have negative effects on our society.

7.I Am Mother

This futuristic thriller is about a robot raising a human daughter in a post-apocalyptic world. It's a tense and suspenseful story that will keep you guessing until the end.

8.Oxygen

This French thriller is a claustrophobic and suspenseful story about a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there.

9.Space Sweepers

This South Korean space opera is a fun and action-packed story about a group of space scavengers who discover a mysterious child.

10.Ex Machina (2015)

This sci-fi thriller is about a programmer who is tasked with evaluating the intelligence of a humanoid robot. It's a thought-provoking and suspenseful story that will make you question the nature of consciousness.

