9 Best AI Movies & Series on Netflix

This anthology series explores the dark side of technology, with each episode telling a different story. It's a must-watch for fans of science fiction and horror.
This animated anthology series is a visual feast for the eyes. It's full of action, humor, and thought-provoking stories about artificial intelligence.
This documentary explores the impact of social media on our lives. It's a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand how technology is changing our society.
This animated comedy is a fun and heartwarming story about a family that must work together to save the world from a robot uprising
This interactive film is a unique and immersive experience. The audience makes choices that determine the fate of the main character.
This documentary explores the biases that are built into AI systems and how they can have negative effects on our society.
This futuristic thriller is about a robot raising a human daughter in a post-apocalyptic world. It's a tense and suspenseful story that will keep you guessing until the end.
This French thriller is a claustrophobic and suspenseful story about a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there.
This South Korean space opera is a fun and action-packed story about a group of space scavengers who discover a mysterious child.
This sci-fi thriller is about a programmer who is tasked with evaluating the intelligence of a humanoid robot. It's a thought-provoking and suspenseful story that will make you question the nature of consciousness.