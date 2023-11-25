9 best dark comedy movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. In Bruges

A comedy-crime film written and directed by Martin McDonagh, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes.

In Bruges | Image: Google

2. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

A black comedy war film directed by Stanley Kubrick, produced by Kubrick and Harve Bennett, and written by Kubrick, Peter George, and Terry Southern, based on Peter George's novel Red Alert.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb | Image: Google

3. Fargo

A black comedy crime film written and directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, and starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Brad Pitt, and Steve Buscemi.

Fargo | Image: Google

4. The Big Lebowski

A neo-noir black comedy crime film written, produced, and directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

The Big Lebowski | Image: Google

5. Pulp Fiction

A neo-noir crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, with a screenplay by Tarantino and Roger Avary.

Pulp Fiction | Image: Google

6. Burn After Reading

A spy comedy film written, directed, and produced by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Burn After Reading | Image: Google

7. The Lobster

A dystopian black comedy science fiction film written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and co-written by Efthymis Filippou.

The Lobster | Image: Google

8. Get Out

A psychological horror thriller film written and directed by Jordan Peele, and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.

Get Out | Image: Google

9. Parasite 

A South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won.

Parasite | Image: Google