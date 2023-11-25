9 best dark comedy movies

Pratidin Bureau
A comedy-crime film written and directed by Martin McDonagh, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes.
A black comedy war film directed by Stanley Kubrick, produced by Kubrick and Harve Bennett, and written by Kubrick, Peter George, and Terry Southern, based on Peter George's novel Red Alert.
A black comedy crime film written and directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, and starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Brad Pitt, and Steve Buscemi.
A neo-noir black comedy crime film written, produced, and directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.
A neo-noir crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, with a screenplay by Tarantino and Roger Avary.
A spy comedy film written, directed, and produced by Joel and Ethan Coen.
A dystopian black comedy science fiction film written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and co-written by Efthymis Filippou.
A psychological horror thriller film written and directed by Jordan Peele, and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.
A South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won.