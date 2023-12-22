9 Best Political Conspiracy Movies & Shows

Pratidin Bureau

1. All the President's Men

This classic film tells the true story of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two Washington Post reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal and brought down President Nixon.

All the President's Men | Image: Google

2. The Manchurian Candidate

This Cold War thriller follows a Korean War veteran who is brainwashed into becoming a sleeper assassin for a communist conspiracy.

The Manchurian Candidate | Image: Google

3. JFK

Oliver Stone's controversial film takes a look at the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and explores the various conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

JFK | Image: Google

4. V for Vendetta

This dystopian thriller is set in a future where a totalitarian government rules the United Kingdom. A masked vigilante known as V fights for freedom and justice.

V for Vendetta | Image: Google

5. Homeland

This Emmy-winning drama follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent who believes that a former Marine POW has been turned into a terrorist.

Homeland | Image: Google

6. The Bureau

This French series is set in the early 1960s and follows Guillaume Debailly, a French intelligence officer who goes undercover as a Soviet mole within the KGB.

The Bureau | Image: Google

7. Bodyguard

This British miniseries follows David Budd, a war veteran who is assigned to protect the Home Secretary, Julia Montague.

Bodyguard | Image: Google

8. Years and Years

This British drama follows the Lyons family as they navigate the turbulent years of the 2020s and 2030s.

Years and Years | Image: Google

9. The Night Manager

This British miniseries follows Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who is recruited by the intelligence services to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

The Night Manager | Image: Google