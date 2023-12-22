9 Best Political Conspiracy Movies & Shows

Pratidin Bureau
This classic film tells the true story of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two Washington Post reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal and brought down President Nixon.
This Cold War thriller follows a Korean War veteran who is brainwashed into becoming a sleeper assassin for a communist conspiracy.
Oliver Stone's controversial film takes a look at the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and explores the various conspiracy theories surrounding his death.
This dystopian thriller is set in a future where a totalitarian government rules the United Kingdom. A masked vigilante known as V fights for freedom and justice.
This Emmy-winning drama follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent who believes that a former Marine POW has been turned into a terrorist.
This French series is set in the early 1960s and follows Guillaume Debailly, a French intelligence officer who goes undercover as a Soviet mole within the KGB.
This British miniseries follows David Budd, a war veteran who is assigned to protect the Home Secretary, Julia Montague.
This British drama follows the Lyons family as they navigate the turbulent years of the 2020s and 2030s.
This British miniseries follows Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who is recruited by the intelligence services to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.