9 Famous Brands You Didn’t Know Were Indian

Pratidin Bureau

1. Allen Solly

This British-sounding clothing brand was actually founded in India in 1930 by William Holin and Company. It's known for its classic and sophisticated menswear.

Allen Solly | Image: Google

2. Flying Machine

This trendy casual wear brand is a popular choice for young people in India. It was founded in 1982 by Kishore Biyani, who also founded the Future Group, one of India's largest retail companies.

Flying Machine | Image: Google

3. Lakmé

This iconic cosmetics brand was founded in 1952 by the Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates. Lakmé is a major player in the Indian beauty market, offering a wide range of makeup, skincare, and haircare products.

Lakmé | Image: Google

4. Louis Philippe

This premium menswear brand might sound French, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1987 by the Raymond Group, a leading Indian textile and apparel company. Louis Philippe is known for its high-quality suits and formal wear.

Louis Philippe | Image: Google

5. Peter England

This popular menswear brand is another name from the Raymond Group. Founded in 1997, Peter England offers a more casual and affordable alternative to Louis Philippe.

Peter England | Image: Google

6. La Opala

This glassware brand is a household name in India. It was founded in 1960 and is known for its durable and affordable dinnerware.

La Opala | Image: Google

7. Old Monk

This dark rum is one of India's most popular alcoholic beverages. It was first produced in 1855 and is known for its smooth taste and relatively low price.

Old Monk | Image: Google

8. Da Milano

This leather goods brand might sound Italian, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1978 and is known for its high-quality wallets, bags, and belts.

Da Milano | Image: Google

9. Munich Polo

This sportswear brand might sound German, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1980 and is known for its comfortable and stylish t-shirts, polos, and tracksuits.

Munich Polo | Image: Google