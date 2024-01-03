Pratidin Bureau
This British-sounding clothing brand was actually founded in India in 1930 by William Holin and Company. It's known for its classic and sophisticated menswear.
This trendy casual wear brand is a popular choice for young people in India. It was founded in 1982 by Kishore Biyani, who also founded the Future Group, one of India's largest retail companies.
This iconic cosmetics brand was founded in 1952 by the Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates. Lakmé is a major player in the Indian beauty market, offering a wide range of makeup, skincare, and haircare products.
This premium menswear brand might sound French, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1987 by the Raymond Group, a leading Indian textile and apparel company. Louis Philippe is known for its high-quality suits and formal wear.
This popular menswear brand is another name from the Raymond Group. Founded in 1997, Peter England offers a more casual and affordable alternative to Louis Philippe.
This glassware brand is a household name in India. It was founded in 1960 and is known for its durable and affordable dinnerware.
This dark rum is one of India's most popular alcoholic beverages. It was first produced in 1855 and is known for its smooth taste and relatively low price.
This leather goods brand might sound Italian, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1978 and is known for its high-quality wallets, bags, and belts.
This sportswear brand might sound German, but it's actually Indian! It was founded in 1980 and is known for its comfortable and stylish t-shirts, polos, and tracksuits.