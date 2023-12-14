9 Highest-Grossing Movie Franchises of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed king of the box office, the MCU has captivated audiences worldwide with its interconnected superhero saga. From "Iron Man" in 2008 to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022, the MCU has raked in a staggering $28.2 billion at the global box office.
A galaxy far, far away continues to draw in moviegoers generation after generation. The Star Wars franchise, spanning nine main saga films, standalone anthology films, and various animated series, has grossed over $10.3 billion worldwide.
J.K. Rowling's magical world has enchanted audiences since the first "Harry Potter" film in 2001. The Wizarding World franchise, encompassing the Harry Potter series, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films, and the upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy, has amassed over $9.2 billion at the global box office.
The Earth's mightiest heroes have assembled to become a box office powerhouse. The Avengers franchise, consisting of four main Avengers films and various solo films featuring individual Avengers members, has brought in over $8.5 billion worldwide.
The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has spun his way into the hearts of moviegoers and the top grossing franchises list. With various film iterations across different studios, including the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy and Sony's Venom and Spider-Verse films, the Spider-Man franchise has swung to a total of over $8.4 billion at the global box office.
The Dark Knight continues to dominate the box office, with the Batman franchise soaring to over $7.8 billion in global earnings. From Tim Burton's gothic vision to Christopher Nolan's gritty realism to the recent Matt Reeves' take, Batman has captivated audiences for decades.
Buckle up for a high-octane ride! The Fast & Furious franchise has shifted gears from street racing to globe-trotting heist films, all while maintaining its signature blend of action, humor, and family. The Fast & Furious family has driven their way to over $7.1 billion at the global box office.
The world's most famous secret agent, James Bond, has been shaken and stirred for over 50 years. The Bond franchise, spanning 27 films featuring various actors portraying the iconic 007, has licensed to thrill audiences to the tune of over $7.7 billion worldwide.
Mutants have taken over the box office! The X-Men franchise, including the original X-Men films, the Wolverine spin-offs, and the Deadpool films, has clawed its way to over $6.3 billion in global earnings.