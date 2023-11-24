9 Horror Movies You Can Watch on Amazon Prime

Pratidin Bureau
A remake of the 1977 Dario Argento classic, Suspiria follows a young American dancer who joins a prestigious ballet academy in Berlin, only to discover that it's a front for a sinister coven.
After the matriarch of a secretive family passes away, a grieving family uncovers increasingly sinister secrets about their lineage.
A policeman in a small South Korean village investigates a series of mysterious deaths and illnesses that are linked to a stranger who arrives in the town.
A father and his young daughter embark on a train journey from Seoul to Busan, unaware that a deadly zombie virus has spread across the country.
A bullied boy in Sweden befriends a mysterious vampire girl who helps him stand up to his tormentors.
A group of friends embark on a spelunking expedition into a remote cave system, only to become trapped and hunted by a race of cannibalistic creatures.
A man accidentally opens a demonic puzzle box that unleashes a group of sadistic beings known as Cenobites.
A family must live in silence to avoid being hunted by deadly creatures that are attracted to sound.
A single mother and her son are tormented by a mysterious creature that emerges from a pop-up book.