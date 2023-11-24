9 Horror Movies You Can Watch on Amazon Prime

Pratidin Bureau

1. Suspiria

A remake of the 1977 Dario Argento classic, Suspiria follows a young American dancer who joins a prestigious ballet academy in Berlin, only to discover that it's a front for a sinister coven.

Suspiria | Image: Google

2. Hereditary 

After the matriarch of a secretive family passes away, a grieving family uncovers increasingly sinister secrets about their lineage.

Hereditary | Image: Google

3. The Wailing

A policeman in a small South Korean village investigates a series of mysterious deaths and illnesses that are linked to a stranger who arrives in the town.

The Wailing | Image: Google

4. Train to Busan

A father and his young daughter embark on a train journey from Seoul to Busan, unaware that a deadly zombie virus has spread across the country.

Train to Busan | Image: Google

5. Let the Right One In

A bullied boy in Sweden befriends a mysterious vampire girl who helps him stand up to his tormentors.

Let the Right One In | Image: Google

6. The Descent

A group of friends embark on a spelunking expedition into a remote cave system, only to become trapped and hunted by a race of cannibalistic creatures.

The Descent | Image: Google

7. Hellraiser 

A man accidentally opens a demonic puzzle box that unleashes a group of sadistic beings known as Cenobites.

Hellraiser | Image: Google

8. A Quiet Place 

A family must live in silence to avoid being hunted by deadly creatures that are attracted to sound.

A Quiet Place | Image: Google

9. The Babadook

A single mother and her son are tormented by a mysterious creature that emerges from a pop-up book.

The Babadook | Image: Google