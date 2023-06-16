9 Iconic Ashes Moments That We Want To Relive

Pratidin Time
In the 1930 Ashes, Bradman raced to 219 at Tea on the first day itself. By the end of the day, he was on 309 not out which is a record that has not been troubled ever since.
Bradman needed only four runs to retire with a batting average of 100 in his last Test in the 1948 Ashes, but Eric Hollies dismissed him for a second ball duck. Bradman bowed out with a career average of 99.94.
In the 1956 Ashes, Jim Laker took 19 wickets in both innings becoming the first bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The off-spinner took 9/37 in the first innings and 10/53 in the second innings.
Ian Botham showed up in the third Test of 1981 Ashes after England lost the first and drew the second needing a miracle to save the series. Botham smashed 149 runs in 148 balls with 27 fours and a six as the team won.
Shane Warne introduced himself to the Ashes with his first-ever delivery going on to be known as the 'Ball of the Century'. Warne's ball spun widely from wide leg stump to dislodge Mike Gatting's bails.
One of the best moments captured in the sport's history was in the 2005 Ashes when Andrew Flintoff consoled Brett Lee after Australia lost the second Test by just 2 runs! Scenic.
In the 2007 Ashes, Warne dismissed Andrew Strauss for his 700th wicket in the fourth Test as Australia went on to win 5-0 at home. Warne also picked his 1,000th international wicket in the last Test to bid adieu to the game.
For the first time in 24 years, England travelled to Australia looking to win an Ashes series away. Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett and Graeme Swann shone as England won 3-1.
England needed 73 runs and were at 286/9 with Ben Stokes and Jack Leach on the crease. Stokes' masterclass with 11 fours and eight sixes saw him score 75 and win it for England in the 2019 Ashes at Headingley.