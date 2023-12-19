9 Indian actors who worked in Hollywood films

Pratidin Bureau

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This former Miss World is a global icon and has starred in Hollywood films like "The Pink Panther 2" and "The Last Legion."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Image: Google

2. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary "Shehenshah" of Bollywood made his Hollywood debut in the 2013 adaptation of "The Great Gatsby."

Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Google

3. Irrfan Khan

The late Irrfan Khan was a versatile actor who starred in acclaimed Hollywood films like "Life of Pi," "Jurassic World," and "Slumdog Millionaire."

Irrfan Khan | Image: Google

4. Priyanka Chopra

This former Miss World and Bollywood superstar has carved a successful career in Hollywood, starring in films like "Quantico," "Baywatch," and "Isn't It Romantic."

Priyanka Chopra | Image: Google

5. Anil Kapoor

A veteran Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor has appeared in Hollywood films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."

Anil Kapoor | Image: Google

6. Anupam Kher

This versatile actor has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with notable roles in films like "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Bend It Like Beckham."

Anupam Kher | Image: Google

7. Tabu

Known for her powerful performances, Tabu has starred in Hollywood films like "The Namesake" and "Life of Pi."

Tabu | Image: Google

8. Ali Fazal

This rising star has gained recognition in Hollywood for his roles in films like "Fast and Furious 7" and "Victoria and Abdul."

Ali Fazal | Image: Google

9. Dhanush

This South Indian superstar made his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film "The Gray Man," alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Dhanush | Image: Google