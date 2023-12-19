9 Indian actors who worked in Hollywood films

Pratidin Bureau
This former Miss World is a global icon and has starred in Hollywood films like "The Pink Panther 2" and "The Last Legion."
The legendary "Shehenshah" of Bollywood made his Hollywood debut in the 2013 adaptation of "The Great Gatsby."
The late Irrfan Khan was a versatile actor who starred in acclaimed Hollywood films like "Life of Pi," "Jurassic World," and "Slumdog Millionaire."
This former Miss World and Bollywood superstar has carved a successful career in Hollywood, starring in films like "Quantico," "Baywatch," and "Isn't It Romantic."
A veteran Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor has appeared in Hollywood films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."
This versatile actor has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with notable roles in films like "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Bend It Like Beckham."
Known for her powerful performances, Tabu has starred in Hollywood films like "The Namesake" and "Life of Pi."
This rising star has gained recognition in Hollywood for his roles in films like "Fast and Furious 7" and "Victoria and Abdul."
This South Indian superstar made his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film "The Gray Man," alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.