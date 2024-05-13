9 Indian star players who never scored a century in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
Despite being the most capped player in IPL history (250 matches), MS Dhoni has never scored a century. He is known for his finishing prowess and ability to play big knocks under pressure, but a hundred has eluded him so far.
Another IPL legend, Gautam Gambhir played 154 matches and scored over 4200 runs. He was known for his aggressive opening batting style, but a three-figure score in the IPL remained out of his reach.
The explosive Hardik Pandya has come close to a century on a few occasions, with his highest score being 91 off just 34 balls in 2019. However, he has yet to convert a fifty into a hundred.
The ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja is a vital cog in any team's lineup, contributing with both bat and ball. However, a century in the IPL has proven elusive for him as well.
Shreyas Iyer, known for his elegant strokeplay, has been a consistent scorer in the IPL. He has a few scores in the nineties, but hasn't been able to convert them into a hundred yet.
The former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, had a prolific career but never managed to score a century in the IPL.
Robin Uthappa, a stylish opening batsman, has played for several franchises in the IPL but hasn't been able to register a hundred.
Dinesh Karthik, a wicket-keeper batsman known for his finishing abilities, has come tantalizingly close to a century on a few occasions, with his highest score being 97*.
The former Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Parthiv Patel, played many IPL matches but never managed to score a century.