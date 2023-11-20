9 Lesser-Known Must-Watch TV Shows

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Kominsky Method

A comedy-drama about an aging actor and his agent, who are both trying to navigate their way through life.

The Kominsky Method | Image: Google

2. Dopesick 

A drama about the opioid crisis in the United States, based on the true story of how OxyContin was marketed to doctors and patients.

Dopesick | Image: Google

3. Fleabag 

A dark comedy-drama about a young woman struggling with grief and loneliness, who also happens to be a sex addict.

Fleabag | Image: Google

4. Better Things

A comedy-drama about a single mother raising her three daughters in Los Angeles.

Better Things | Image: Google

5. The White Lotus

A dark comedy-drama about a group of wealthy tourists at a tropical resort in Hawaii.

The White Lotus | Image: Google

6. Russian Doll

A sci-fi comedy-drama about a woman who keeps reliving the same day over and over again.

Russian Doll | Image: Google

7. The Good Place

A comedy-drama about a woman who dies and goes to heaven, even though she doesn't deserve it.

The Good Place | Image: Google

8. The Premise

An anthology series that explores different social and philosophical themes, with each episode telling a different story.

The Premise | Image: Google

9. High Maintenance

A comedy-drama about a weed delivery driver who gets caught up in the lives of his customers.

High Maintenance | Image: Google