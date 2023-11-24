9 Must-Watch Movies Released in 2023

Pratidin Bureau
It is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Kelly Fremon Craig based on the 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume.
It is a Mexican fantasy horror film directed by Michelle Garza Cervera. The film follows a woman who discovers she is descended from a line of bone witches.
It is a French drama film directed by Eric Gravel. It stars Laure Calamy. The film follows a single mother who struggles to balance her job and kids.
It is a British romantic comedy film directed by Raine Allen-Miller. It stars Yasmin Finney and Jack Whitehall. The film follows two young adults who are reeling from bad breakups.
It is a South Korean drama film directed by Davy Chou. It stars Jung Yu-mi, Park So-dam, and Goo Kyo-hwan. The film follows a 25-year-old adoptee who travels to South Korea for the first time.
It is a Lebanese drama film directed by Tonia Mishel. The film follows an unapologetic and free-spirited woman who kidnaps a six-year-old boy.
It is a Canadian comedy-drama film directed by Saim Sadiq. The film follows a Pakistani immigrant who takes a job as a security guard at a water park.
It is a Japanese animated fantasy film directed by Makoto Shinkai. It follows a young woman who must use the power of a mysterious chair to close doors that are opening in various parts of Japan.
It is an American science fiction horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone. The film follows a robotics engineer who builds a lifelike doll programmed to be a child's best friend.