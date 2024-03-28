9 Players Who Scored Centuries in IPL 2023

Pratidin Bureau

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

The young opener had a phenomenal season, leading the pack with a whopping 3 centuries.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The ever-reliable Kohli showed he's still got it, scoring 2 centuries in IPL 2023.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

The dynamic batsman displayed his flair with 1 century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The left-handed opener impressed everyone with 1 century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

The young prodigy announced his arrival on the big stage with a magnificent century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The English import made a strong impression with a powerful century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Heinrich Klaasen (Chennai Super Kings)

The South African wicket-keeper surprised everyone with a brilliant century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)

The young opener stepped up when it mattered most, scoring a crucial century to help Punjab Kings win a match.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google

Cameron Green (Delhi Capitals)

The Australian all-rounder displayed his all-around skills with a well-compiled century.

Centuries in IPL 2023 | Image: Google