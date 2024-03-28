9 Players Who Scored Centuries in IPL 2023

Pratidin Bureau
The young opener had a phenomenal season, leading the pack with a whopping 3 centuries.
The ever-reliable Kohli showed he's still got it, scoring 2 centuries in IPL 2023.
The dynamic batsman displayed his flair with 1 century.
The left-handed opener impressed everyone with 1 century.
The young prodigy announced his arrival on the big stage with a magnificent century.
The English import made a strong impression with a powerful century.
The South African wicket-keeper surprised everyone with a brilliant century.
The young opener stepped up when it mattered most, scoring a crucial century to help Punjab Kings win a match.
The Australian all-rounder displayed his all-around skills with a well-compiled century.