9 sexiest period dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau

1. Bridgerton 

Set in Regency-era London, this steamy series follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the competitive marriage market.

Bridgerton | Image: Google

2. The Empress

This German-language series tells the story of Elisabeth of Bavaria, a rebellious young woman who becomes Empress of Austria in the 19th century.

The Empress | Image: Google

3. The Gilded Age

This lavishly produced drama follows a young woman who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in the late 19th century. 

The Gilded Age | Image: Google

4. Versailles 

This French-language series focuses on the reign of King Louis XIV and the construction of the opulent Palace of Versailles. 

Versailles | Image: Google

5. The Tudors 

This historical drama tells the story of King Henry VIII and his six wives. Expect political intrigue, passionate romances, and plenty of graphic content.

The Tudors | Image: Google

6. The Spanish Princess

This series tells the story of Catherine of Aragon, the daughter of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, who becomes Queen of England.

The Spanish Princess | Image: Google

7. Medici

This Italian-language series tells the story of the powerful Medici family, who ruled Florence during the Renaissance.

Medici | Image: Google

8. The Last Kingdom

This historical drama tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon warrior who is raised by Danes after his family is killed. Expect epic battles, political intrigue, and a strong male lead.

The Last Kingdom | Image: Google

9. Carnival Row 

This fantasy drama is set in a Victorian-era world where mythical creatures live alongside humans. Expect social commentary, political intrigue, and a bit of steamy romance.

Carnival Row | Image: Google