9 sexiest period dramas on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
Set in Regency-era London, this steamy series follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the competitive marriage market.
This German-language series tells the story of Elisabeth of Bavaria, a rebellious young woman who becomes Empress of Austria in the 19th century.
This lavishly produced drama follows a young woman who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in the late 19th century.
This French-language series focuses on the reign of King Louis XIV and the construction of the opulent Palace of Versailles.
This historical drama tells the story of King Henry VIII and his six wives. Expect political intrigue, passionate romances, and plenty of graphic content.
This series tells the story of Catherine of Aragon, the daughter of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, who becomes Queen of England.
This Italian-language series tells the story of the powerful Medici family, who ruled Florence during the Renaissance.
This historical drama tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon warrior who is raised by Danes after his family is killed. Expect epic battles, political intrigue, and a strong male lead.
This fantasy drama is set in a Victorian-era world where mythical creatures live alongside humans. Expect social commentary, political intrigue, and a bit of steamy romance.