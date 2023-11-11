9 strongest female superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Pratidin Bureau
Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, with reality-warping powers that include telekinesis, mind control, and altering reality.
Captain Marvel is another incredibly powerful MCU character, with superhuman strength, flight, energy projection, and resistance to injury.
The Ancient One was the Sorcerer Supreme and one of the most powerful magic users in the MCU.
Ms. Marvel has the ability to create and manipulate hard light constructs, which she uses to create a variety of shapes and weapons.
Mighty Thor is incredibly strong and durable, and she can also fly and summon lightning.
Monica Rambeau has enhanced strength, speed, and durability, and she can also fly.
Gamora is a skilled assassin and one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She is incredibly strong and skilled in combat
She-Hulk has enhanced strength, durability, and healing factor. She is also a skilled lawyer and tactician.
Black Widow is a master spy and assassin. She is incredibly skilled in combat and has enhanced strength, speed, and agility.