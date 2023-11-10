A list of new Bollywood movies on OTT with release dates for November 2023

1. Jawaan (Netflix)

A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice

2. Aarya Season 3 (Disney + Hotstar)

Places a strong emphasis on female empowerment and crime drama, with Sushmita Sen's character exemplifying charisma and resilience.

3. P L Meena (Amazon Prime)

A young private investigator is the eyewitness of a road accident. A young man is hit by a speeding truck.

4. Pippa (Amazon Prime)

Revolves around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings.

5. Ghoomer (Zee 5)

Anina, a young batting prodigy, loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around.

6. Hack Crimes Online (Amazon Mini TV)

The show is based on a novel by India's prominent cyber-crime investigator, Amit Dubey, and stars Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

7. Apurva (Hotstar)

Apurva, a brilliant and enigmatic detective, is drawn into a complex web of deceit, secrets, and a dangerous conspiracy.

