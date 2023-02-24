Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiring Quotes

Pratidin Bureau
"All Birds find shelter during rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above clouds."
"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
"You cannot change your future, but, you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future."
"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to those who dream and work."
"Your best teacher is your last mistake."
"One best book is equal to hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library."